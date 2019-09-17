Media Advisory - Governor General to Visit Lévis, Quebec

OTTAWA, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will visit Lévis, Quebec, on September 18, 2019. During this visit, she will visit Maison Alphonse-Desjardins and the Régiment de la Chaudière museum.

Below is Her Excellency's detailed itinerary.

3:40 p.m.

Visit to Maison Alphonse-Desjardins

The Governor General will visit Maison Alphonse-Desjardins to tour the historic residence. Afterwards, she will sign the guest book which will make her an honorary member of the Desjardins Group.

Maison Alphonse-Desjardins is a museum devoted to promoting the origins of the Desjardins Group, the first financial co‑operative in North America, and the history of its co-founders, Alphonse and Dorimène Desjardins. It was the Desjardins family residence for more than half a century and housed the head office of Caisse populaire de Lévis from 1900 to 1906. For more information visit, www.desjardins.com.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

4:10 p.m.

Visit to the Régiment de la Chaudière Museum

The Governor General will visit the Régiment de la Chaudière museum to mark their 150th anniversary. Her Excellency will be greeted by a guard of honour and welcomed by His Worship Gilles Lehouillier, Mayor of Lévis, and Monique Leroux, Honorary Lieutenant-Colonel. Afterwards, she will sign the City of Lévis' and the museum's guest books. She will conclude her visit with a tour of the museum and will meet with members of the regiment.

The Régiment de la Chaudière is a Primary Reserve infantry regiment of the Canadian Army. It is part of 2nd Canadian Division's 35 Canadian Brigade Group and is headquartered at Lévis, Quebec. For more information, visit http://www.army-armee.forces.gc.ca/en/regiment-chaudiere/index.page.

Régiment de la Chaudière Museum, 10 de l'Arsenal Street, Lévis

OPEN TO MEDIA – Arrival and signing of guest books

MEDIA CONTACT: Lieutenant Elaine Jean, 418-222-2103, elaine.jean@forces.gc.ca

Follow GGJuliePayette and RideauHall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Josephine Laframboise, Rideau Hall Press Office, 613-668-1929 (cell), josephine.laframboise@gg.ca

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

