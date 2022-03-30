OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will undertake an official visit to Ontario from March 31 to April 1, 2022.

During this visit, Their Excellencies will meet with the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto. Their Excellencies will also meet with Indigenous leaders, visit the Kapapamahchakwew – Wandering Spirit School, and meet with members of the Ukrainian community during this visit.

Toronto

Thursday, March 31, 2022

12:15

Official Welcoming Ceremony at Queen's Park

Their Excellencies will arrive at the Legislative Building at Queen's Park, and will be greeted by the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and the Honourable Ted Arnott, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Her Excellency will inspect a guard of honour while a 21-gun salute is fired from Wellesley Street West.

Queen's Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

OPEN TO MEDIA – PHOTO OPPORTUNITY ONLY

Media Contact: Alexandra Adamo, 437-244-4863, [email protected]

12:45

Meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

Their Excellencies will meet with the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

1:30

Meeting with the Premier of Ontario

Their Excellencies will meet with the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario.

Queen's Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

POOLED MEDIA COVERAGE – PHOTO OPPORTUNITY ONLY

Media Contact: Alexandra Adamo, 437-244-4863, [email protected]

1:45

Meeting with members of the Indigenous Leadership Council

Their Excellencies and Premier Ford will meet with Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare, Chief of Ontario, and members of the First Nations Leadership Council.

Queen's Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

POOLED MEDIA COVERAGE – PHOTO OPPORTUNITY ONLY

Media Contact: Alexandra Adamo, 437-244-4863, [email protected]

2:30

Meeting with President of the Provisional Council of the Métis Nation of Ontario

Their Excellencies and Premier Ford will meet with Ms. Margaret Froh, President of the Provisional Council of the Métis Nation of Ontario.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

4:00

Meeting with the Mayor of the City of Toronto

Their Excellencies will meet with Mayor John Tory at City Hall, and sign the City's guest book. Their Excellencies will be greeted by Mayor Tory at the main doors of City Hall, where they will walk past the City of Toronto Honour Guard, which includes members of Toronto Police Service, Toronto Fire Services, Toronto Paramedic Services, Toronto Transit Commission and City staff.

Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5H 2N2

PHOTO OP – Upon arrival, and at the signing of the guest book following private meeting.

Media Contacts: [email protected] /Lawvin Hadisi, [email protected] - 416-338-3217

6:30

Ontario Cultural Reception at the Royal Ontario Museum

Their Excellencies will attend a reception hosted by the Government of Ontario in their honour. During this reception, Her Excellency will deliver remarks and will have the opportunity to meet with Indigenous leaders and community leaders. Their Excellencies will also receive a private tour of the First Peoples Gallery.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

Toronto

Friday, April 1, 2022



10:10

Visit to Kapapamahchakwew – Wandering Spirit School

Their Excellencies will visit Kapapamahchakwew – Wandering Spirit School, which provides Indigenous students with an opportunity to learn about Anishinaabe cultural traditions in a nurturing, caring environment, and empowers them to be future leaders with a strong cultural identity. Their Excellencies will meet with students and faculty.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

12:00

Visit to the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada, Toronto Chapter

Their Excellencies will visit the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada. They will meet with members of Toronto's Ukrainian community, and tour a charitable exhibition of original artworks organized by the Ukrainian Association of Visual Artists of Canada / USOM in collaboration with the Ukrainian Canadian Art Foundation / UCAF. They will also sample traditional Ukrainian food, and meet with community volunteers who are sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine.

145 Evans Ave. #210, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5X8

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media contacts: Slawko Borys or Oksana Wasylyk, [email protected] - 416-253-6002

Quick facts

This will be the Governor General's first official visit since her installation.

Her Excellency's official visit to Toronto is part of a larger objective of visiting each province and territory to engage with Canadians from across the country.

Notes for media

Members of the media must confirm their attendance at selected events with the media contacts listed above.

Photos of the visit can be provided to media upon request via [email protected] .

. Media members can follow the Governor General's visit and activities online at gg.ca.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]