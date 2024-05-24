Media Advisory - Governor General to undertake a visit to Toronto

OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will undertake a visit to Toronto from May 27 to 28, 2024.

The visit will focus on the Governor General's mandate priorities such as reconciliation, environmental sustainability, mental health, and digital respect. During the visit, Her Excellency will also celebrate two Toronto institutions' landmark anniversaries.

Itinerary:

Note: Times are indicated in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Toronto, Ontario

Monday, May 27



2:00 p.m.

Meeting with the Mayor of Toronto

The Governor General will meet with Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto.

Canoe Landing Community Centre, 45 Fort York Boulevard

OPEN TO MEDIA – Photo at the beginning of the meeting

Media Contact: Arianne Robinson, Press Secretary, Office of the Mayor, [email protected]

2:45 p.m.

Visit to the Bentway Staging Grounds

The Governor General will visit the Bentway Staging Grounds to learn more about its environmental regeneration efforts.

Learn more about the Bentway

5 Dan Leckie Way

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

8:00 p.m.

Opening Reception of the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business Conference

At a reception to mark the 40th anniversary of the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business, the Governor General will celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of Indigenous entrepreneurs and honour Indigenous creators.

The Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB) is a Toronto-based organization focused on strengthening Indigenous economy by promoting awareness of Indigenous business and fostering business opportunities across Canada.

Learn more about the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

The Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, 1 Harbour Square

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media Contact: Alannah Jabokwoam, [email protected]

Tuesday, May 28

9:30 a.m.

Remarks at the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business Conference

The Governor General will deliver welcoming remarks at the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business Conference.

The Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, 1 Harbour Square

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media Contact: Alannah Jabokwoam, [email protected]

12:00 p.m.

Meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

The Governor General will meet with the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

Learn more about the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

Legislative Assembly of Ontario, 111 Wellesley St W.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

2:00 p.m.

Visit to the Famous PEOPLE Players

The Governor General will visit the Famous PEOPLE Players, which is breaking down barriers to provide impressive opportunities to young people. During a special event to mark the charity's 50th anniversary, Her Excellency will attend a dress rehearsal of the Believe in Magic! musical, deliver remarks, meet the young actors, and tour the studio.

Famous PEOPLE Players is an internationally renowned Toronto-based charity which produces blacklight musicals and provides training opportunities to individuals with special exceptionalities.

Learn more about Famous PEOPLE Players

343 Evans Ave.

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media Contact: Diane Dupuy, C.M., 416-532-1137, [email protected]

Notes for media

Members of the media must confirm their attendance at select events with the media contacts listed above.

Photos of the visit can be provided to media upon request via [email protected] .

