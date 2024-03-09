Media Advisory - Governor General to support Canadian athletes at the Arctic Winter Games
Mar 09, 2024, 09:29 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2024 /CNW/ - At the request of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will travel to Alaska, from March 9 to 12, 2024, to attend the Arctic Winter Games.
Her Excellency's attendance at the Arctic Winter Games will support, recognize and honour Canadian athletes, coaches and volunteers; promote the importance of physical and mental health and wellness; promote dialogue and diplomacy among Arctic nations; and encourage reconciliation among peoples.
As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General plays a major role in recognizing the importance of Canada's military at home and abroad. While in Alaska, the Governor General will offer support and encouragement to members of the Canadian Armed Forces, their families and loved ones.
Itinerary
Times are indicated in local time (AKST).
Saturday, March 9
Anchorage, Alaska
4 p.m.
Arrival in Anchorage, Alaska
Sunday, March 10
10:45 a.m.
Visit to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
The Governor General will visit the Canadian detachment of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson where she will meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families. The base plays an important role in Canadian security and Arctic sovereignty as part of North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD).
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
14:30 p.m.
Arctic Winter Games Opening Ceremony Reception
The Governor General will attend the Opening Ceremony Reception hosted by John Rodda, President of the Arctic Winter Games International Committee. Her Excellency will then meet with athletes, coaches and volunteers.
Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Centre, Wasilla, Alaska
4:00 p.m.
Arctic Winter Games Opening Ceremony
The Governor General will attend the opening ceremony of the Arctic Winter Games and deliver remarks. Her Excellency will then meet with athletes, coaches and volunteers.
Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Centre, Wasilla, Alaska
Monday, March 11
8:00 a.m.
Meet-and-Greet with Canadian athletes
The Governor General will meet with Canadian athletes and coaching staff.
Colony High School, Palmer, Alaska
Throughout the day
Sporting Events
The Governor General will attend various sporting events at various venues throughout the day.
Multiple locations, Mat-su Valley
17:30 p.m.
Dene Games Stick Pull Medals Presentation
The Governor General will present medals to the finalists of the stick pull competition, as part of the Dene Games component.
Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Centre, Wasilla, Alaska
Tuesday, March 12
Anchorage, Alaska
Morning
Departure from Anchorage
