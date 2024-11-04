Media Advisory - Governor General to recognize remarkable military achievements during an honours ceremony

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will recognize 63 individuals whose exceptional acts of bravery and deeds during military duties have brought honour to our country, during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The Governor General will present:

2 Stars of Courage (S.C.), as part of the Bravery Decorations

14 Meritorious Services Crosses (M.S.C.) and 47 Meritorious Service Medals (M.S.M.) as part of the Meritorious Service Decorations (Military Division)

List of recipients attending the ceremony

Ceremony details:

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office via [email protected] .

. Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 10:35 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

on the day of the ceremony. Official photos of the ceremony will be made available upon request.

About the Bravery Decorations

In 1972, Queen Elizabeth II established a series of medals recognizing courageous acts. Over the last 50 years, governors general have awarded Decorations for Bravery to nearly 4 000 recipients—from Canada and abroad, civilians and uniformed personnel, living and deceased—in recognition of acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances that range from potential drownings and vehicle accidents to animal attacks and burning buildings.

Learn more about the Bravery Decorations

About the Meritorious Service Decorations

Created by Queen Elizabeth II, the Meritorious Service Decorations recognize Canadians for exceptional deeds that bring honour to our country. The cross was originally created in 1984, for members of the military. In 1991, a medal was added to the military division, and both the cross and medal were introduced for civilians.

The Meritorious Service Decorations are an important part of the Canadian Honours System and highlight remarkable achievements that are accomplished over a limited period of time.

Learn more about the Meritorious Service Decorations (Military Division)

All requests for interviews with recipients should be directed to the Department of National Defence: Department of National Defence, Media Relations Office, 613-904-3333, [email protected]