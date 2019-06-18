Media Advisory - Governor General to Present the Canadian Institutes of Health Research 2018 Gold Leaf Prizes

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will present the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) 2018 Gold Leaf Prizes to four laureates during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

This ceremony will provide CIHR with the opportunity to recognize the following outstanding researchers for their remarkable contributions to health research and its benefits to Canadians:

Dr. Tak Wah Mak

CIHR Gold Leaf Prize for Discovery

Dr. Deborah Cook

CIHR Gold Leaf Prize for Impact

Dr. Tracie O. Afifi

CIHR Gold Leaf Prize for Outstanding Achievements by an Early Career Investigator

Dr. Erin Michalak

CIHR Gold Leaf Prize for Transformation: Patient Engagement

About the Canadian Institutes of Health Research

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) recognizes that research has the power to change lives. As Canada's health research investment agency, CIHR collaborates with partners and researchers to support the discoveries and innovations that improve Canadians' health and strengthen Canada's health care system. www.cihr-irsc.gc.ca.

Members of the media wishing to cover the ceremony are asked to confirm their attendance in advance with the Rideau Hall Press Office, and must arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 9:45 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

Follow GGJuliePayette and RideauHall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Josephine Laframboise, Rideau Hall Press Office, 613-668-1929 (cell), josephine.laframboise@gg.ca; David Coulombe, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, 613-941-4563, mediarelations@cihr-irsc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

