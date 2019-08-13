Media Advisory - Governor General to Participate in the Congrès mondial acadien in Dieppe, New Brunswick

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will take part in the Congrès mondial acadien in Dieppe, New Brunswick, on August 15, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Place 1604, 243 Gauvin Road. On this occasion, the Governor General will deliver remarks.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Congrès mondial acadien. The goal of this international gathering is to strengthen the ties that unite all Acadian communities throughout the world, all while showcasing a modern and authentic Acadian identity. The Congrès is also an opportunity to welcome all those who are interested in Acadia. The event which is being hosted by both Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, will allow the region to demonstrate its vitality, its commitment to a vibrant culture, and above all, its legendary openness to the world. For more information, visit https://www.cma2019.ca/en/cma-2019/about.

Follow GGJuliePayette and RideauHall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Josephine Laframboise, Rideau Hall Press Office, 613-668-1929 (cell), josephine.laframboise@gg.ca

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

