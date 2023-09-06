OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will participate in activities in Ottawa on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The Governor General will first meet with the Mayor of Ottawa. Later in the morning, she will visit Carty House, a safe space for refugee women. Finally, the Governor General will visit the Ottawa Food Bank's Community Harvest Farm, which grows and collects nutritious, local produce for clients served by Ottawa Food Bank member agencies across the national capital region.

Ottawa

Thursday, September 7, 2023



10 a.m.

City Hall

Her Excellency will formally meet with Ottawa's mayor, Mark Sutcliffe, at City Hall, and learn about his vision for the city, as well as discuss salient issues currently facing Ottawa.

Heritage Building, 110 Laurier Avenue West

11:30 a.m.

Carty House

Her Excellency will visit Carty House, which provides a first home and a helping hand to refugee women in need in the Ottawa area. The Governor General will view some of the doors from the Doors to Refugee Stories exhibit, and engage with the high school students who designed them. She will also engage with Carty House residents, staff, clients and volunteers.

Find information on Carty House

3:30 p.m.

Ottawa Food Bank's Community Harvest Farm

Her Excellency will visit the Ottawa Food Bank's Community Harvest Farm, where she will help wash some freshly harvested kale while engaging with Community Harvest Farm volunteers. The Community Harvest Program grows and collects nutritious, local produce for clients served by Ottawa Food Bank member agencies across the national capital region. The Governor General will learn about the work being done to help the local community address the issue of food insecurity.

Intersection of Huntley and Mansfield Road

