OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will invest 9 Officers (O.O.M.) and 60 Members (M.O.M.) into the Order of Merit of the Police Forces during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on May 14, 2025.

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 11 a.m. Location: Rideau Hall

About the Order of Merit of the Police Forces

Established in October 2000, the Order of Merit of the Police Forces honours the leadership and exceptional service, or distinctive merit displayed by the men and women of the Canadian Police Services and recognizes their commitment to this country. The primary focus is on exceptional merit, contributions to policing and community development.

For more information on the Order, as well as eligibility and nominations, please visit the website of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

Learn more about the Order of Merit of the Police Forces

