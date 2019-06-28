Media Advisory - Governor General to Celebrate Canada Day on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will attend the Canada Day Noon Show on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Monday, July 1, 2019. Later in the day, she will leave Rideau Hall for her second official residence at the Citadelle of Québec.

As part of the festivities, the Governor General will inspect the guard of honour at the National War Memorial before making her way to Parliament Hill to celebrate our country's 152nd birthday with thousands of Canadians and visitors. Later, during the noon show,

Her Excellency will deliver a speech.

Activities at Rideau Hall

On Canada Day and throughout the summer months, Rideau Hall and its grounds are open daily. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., members of the public can visit the State rooms where Canadians are honoured and dignitaries are welcomed. From 8 a.m. until one hour before sunset, visitors are invited to bring a picnic, explore this unique urban oasis at their leisure and take advantage of the playground. Visitors can start their discovery of the site at the Visitor Centre or by picking up a

self-guided tour brochure at either the Thomas or MacKay street entrances.

For more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours, visitors can call 613‑991‑4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free); write to guide@gg.ca; or visit our website at www.gg.ca/en/visit-us.

