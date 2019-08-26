Media Advisory - Government to Announce Bioenergy Funding in Ontario

OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport and to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, on behalf of Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment in support of bioenergy projects in Sarnia, Ontario.

A media availability and tour of the plant will follow the event.

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Time: 11 a.m. EDT



Location: Woodland Biofuels Inc.



1086 Modeland Road

Sarnia, Ontario N7S 6L2

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

