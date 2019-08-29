Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to investments to improve affordable housing in Toronto
Aug 29, 2019, 16:30 ET
ETOBICOKE, ON, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to investments to improve affordable housing in Toronto.
Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and John Tory, Mayor of Toronto.
Date:
August 30, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m.
Location:
Griggs Manor, 98 & 100 Cavell Ave., Etobicoke, Ontario, M8V 3Y4
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, CMHC Ottawa, 613-748-2573, acoulomb@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Lawvin Hadisi, Office of the Mayor, 647-460-7507, Lawvin.Hadisi@toronto.ca; Toronto Community Housing media line, 416-737-1352, media@torontohousing.ca
