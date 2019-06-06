Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing in Vancouver
Jun 06, 2019, 15:50 ET
VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will make an announcement related to housing in Vancouver.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government, Treasury Board President and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with Mayor Kennedy Stewart, City of Vancouver, and Evelyne Guindon, Managing Director at Women Deliver.
Date:
June 7, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
Helena Gutteridge Plaza (City Hall)
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Gabriel Teo, CMHC, 604-737-4137, gteo@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
