Aug 05, 2021, 10:48 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement will hold a press conference to announce new measures to increase federal procurement opportunities for Indigenous businesses across Canada. She will be accompanied by Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, and Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.
|
Date:
|
Friday, August 6, 2021
|
|
Time:
|
11 am (ET)
|
|
|
|
|
Location:
|
Government of Canada (Ministers' Regional Office)
|
|
|
150 King Street West
Suite 2400
|
|
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
|
|
|
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that media pool their coverage of the press conference. Therefore, only one pool cameraperson will be allowed in the meeting room.
|
Dial-in:
|
Media wishing to listen in and ask questions during the press conference must dial-in.
|
|
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/United States): 1-866-805-7923
|
|
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
|
|
Participant passcode: 1126715#
