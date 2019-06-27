Media advisory - Government of Canada to hold media availability to respond to questions about North Atlantic right whales

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada takes the protection, conservation, and recovery of endangered species very seriously. For the past three years, we have taken concrete action to help protect the North Atlantic right whales, who have been increasingly present in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence in recent years. Unfortunately, a number of North Atlantic right whales have died in Canadian waters this season. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) and Transport Canada (TC) will hold a phone-in media availability to provide and update and answer questions about the status of North Atlantic right whales and the measures the Government is taking to protect this important species. DFO and TC officials will be available to answer questions on topics such as precautionary speed restriction, necropsies, sightings, surveillance work underway and fishery measures.

For reference:

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m (EDT)

All media planning to participate are required to register by emailing Media.XNCR@dfo-mpo.gc.ca before 12:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, June 27.

NOTE: The media availability is for accredited media only.

Accredited media representatives are requested to call in 15 minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

