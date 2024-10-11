News provided byPublic Services and Procurement Canada
Oct 11, 2024, 15:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, will make an announcement on clean electricity.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date: October 15, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Notes for media
- Media wishing to attend this announcement are asked to confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of the media organization they represent to Public Services and Procurement Canada Media Relations team to [email protected] by October 15, at 8:00 a.m.
- Please include "RSVP for October 15, 2024 Press Conference" in the subject line of the email.
- Event location details will be shared once media are registered.
- Media attending the event are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m.
