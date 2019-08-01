Media Advisory - Government of Canada Supports Iconic Toronto Festival

Minister Ahmed Hussen and Parliamentary Secretary Adam Vaughan will announce funding for one of Toronto's most iconic festivals

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (York South—Weston), and Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Spadina–Fort York), will announce funding in support of culture, celebrations and festivals in Toronto on Thursday. Minister Hussen and Parliamentary Secretary Vaughan will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

August 1, 2019

TIME:

6:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Lamport Stadium

1155 King Street West

Toronto, Ontario

