FERGUS, ON, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - MP Lloyd Longfield will take part in a Parks Canada and Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the national historic significance of Richard Pierpoint (c.1744-c.1838).

Richard Pierpoint was enslaved for 20 years before freeing himself by fighting for the British as a Black Loyalist in two wars. As he struggled with the challenges that accompanied settlers granted land in Upper Canada, he petitioned for Black settlers to be given land separate from those of white people to foster a sense of community. Never relinquishing his talents as a storyteller, Pierpoint told stories in the West African oral tradition, and was a leader within his community. Richard Pierpoint demonstrated resilience and determination at a time when racial discrimination, prejudice and isolation was pervasive.

The story of Richard Pierpoint is one of courage and tragedy, and as a historical figure he has become a well-known example of the efforts and the challenges faced by Black Loyalists living in Upper Canada in the late 1700s and early 1800s. By knowing his story, we can foster a better understanding of Canadian history, and it reminds us of the reasons we must continue to fight for equality and justice.

MP Lloyd Longfield will make the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Steven Guilbeault.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: Ceremony starts at 2 p.m. (EDT)

Media are asked to arrive at 1:45 p.m. Location: Fergus Grand Theatre

244 St. Andrew St. West

Fergus, ON

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Information and RSVP: Hayley Lashmar, Communications Officer, Southwestern Ontario Field Unit, Parks Canada, [email protected]