Media Advisory - Government of Canada reaffirms commitment to reconciliation, diversity and inclusion

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, and Minister Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, along with other local members of Parliament and members of the South Asian and First Nations communities, will acknowledge a past tragedy and announce a concrete step taken towards reconciliation.

Date: August 9, 2019 Time: 9:30 am (PDT) Location: 125 10th Avenue East

Vancouver, British Columbia

Note to editor / news director: Media wishing to participate should contact Public Services and Procurement Canada's Media Relations office by calling 819-420-5501.

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-956-3239; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

