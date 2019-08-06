Media Advisory - Government of Canada Makes a Housing Announcement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to affordable housing in Vancouver.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Defense and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, George Chow, MLA for Vancouver-Fraserview, Mayor Kennedy Stewart, City of Vancouver, and Thom Armstrong, Executive Director, Community Land Trust.

Date: August 7, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m.



Place: 3183 Pierview Crescent

Vancouver, BC

