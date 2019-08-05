Media Advisory - Government of Canada makes a housing announcement

VICTORIA, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to affordable housing in British Columbia.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, as they make this important announcement which will impact the scope of affordable housing in British Columbia over the next few years.

Date:

August 6, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m.


Place:

3816 Carey Road

Victoria, BC

