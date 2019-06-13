Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces support for social purpose organizations

GATINEAU, QC, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is encouraging and supporting innovative approaches to complex social problems in Canada.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Friday, June 14, 2019



TIME : 2:30 p.m. (EDT)



PLACE: Centre for Social Innovation

192 Spadina Avenue

Toronto, Ontario

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (Media Only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559; media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

