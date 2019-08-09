Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces research funding for apple industry

KENTVILLE, NS, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce funding to support research to improve the production and storage of high value apples.

Event

Announcement

Date

August 12, 2019

Time

10 a.m. (local time)

Location

Kentville Research and Development Centre

32 Main Street

Kentville, Nova Scotia B4N 1J5

