Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces research funding for apple industry
Aug 09, 2019, 12:19 ET
KENTVILLE, NS, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce funding to support research to improve the production and storage of high value apples.
Event
Announcement
Date
August 12, 2019
Time
10 a.m. (local time)
Location
Kentville Research and Development Centre
32 Main Street
Kentville, Nova Scotia B4N 1J5
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
For further information: Katie Hawkins, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, katie.hawkins@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-290-3896; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
