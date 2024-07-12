MONTRÉAL, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism, Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Lionel Carmant, Minister Responsible for Social Services, and Robert Beaudry, responsible for homelessness and urban planning on the executive committee of the City of Montréal, for this announcement.

Journalists, photographers and cameramen are required to register at [email protected] before July 15, at 8:30 am (ET).

Date: July 15, 2024 Time: 9 am (ET) Location: The address will be confirmed

upon registration.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]