Media Advisory - GCcoworking: Transforming federal employees' workplace
Aug 16, 2019, 10:49 ET
GATINEAU, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to visit two new coworking locations for Government of Canada employees, in the company of Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, along with other local members of Parliament.
|
The tours will take place on:
|
Date:
|
August 19, 2019
|
Time:
|
9 am
|
Location:
|
480 De la Cité Boulevard
|
Date:
|
August 19, 2019
|
Time:
|
11 am
|
Location:
|
335 River Road (Gloucester Area)
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
Officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada will lead the tour and answer questions from the media.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-997-5421; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca
Share this article