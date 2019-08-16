Media Advisory - GCcoworking: Transforming federal employees' workplace

GATINEAU, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to visit two new coworking locations for Government of Canada employees, in the company of Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, along with other local members of Parliament.

The tours will take place on:



Date:

August 19, 2019

Time:

9 am

Location:

480 De la Cité Boulevard
Gatineau, Quebec


Date:

August 19, 2019

Time:

11 am

Location:

335 River Road (Gloucester Area)
Ottawa, Ontario

Officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada will lead the tour and answer questions from the media.

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-997-5421; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

