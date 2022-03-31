Mar 31, 2022, 12:39 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Four grants totalling $493,081 are being awarded to Canadian universities to advance scientific knowledge of the Sun–Earth system, the solar system and the universe through participation in international science missions.
The researchers from these institutions are:
- Dr. Ed Cloutis from the University of Winnipeg, who is a co-investigator on the Mastcam-Z instrument on the Perseverance rover;
- Dr. Wesley Fraser from the University of Victoria, who is leading a project to support the New Horizons mission by continuing the search for Kuiper Belt objects;
- Dr. William J. Percival from the University of Waterloo, who will use data from the Euclid mission to shed light on the accelerating expansion of the universe; and
- Dr. Livio Tornabene from Western University, who is a co-investigator on the CaSSIS instrument on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter.
Media representatives interested in talking to Canadian Space Agency representatives or Canadian researchers may contact:
|
Expert
|
Contact
|
Canadian Space Agency
|
Martin Bergeron, Manager, Planetary Exploration and Astronomy Missions
Dr. Tim Haltigin, Planetary Senior Mission Scientist
Dr. Denis Laurin, Space Astronomy Senior Program Scientist
|
Canadian Space Agency Media Relations Office
450-926-4370
|
University of Waterloo
|
Dr. William J. Percival, Professor and Distinguished Research Chair in Astrophysics at the University of Waterloo
|
University of Winnipeg
|
Dr. Ed Cloutis, Professor of Geography and Director of the Centre for Terrestrial and Planetary Exploration
|
Brandon Logan, Digital Communications Coordinator
|
University of Victoria
|
Dr. Wesley Fraser, Research Scientist at the University of Victoria
|
Media Relations
|
Western University
|
Dr. Livio Tornabene, Adjunct Research Professor in the Department of Earth Sciences
|
Jeff Renaud, Senior Media Relations
519-520-7281
Follow us on social media
SOURCE Canadian Space Agency
For further information: Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Website: https://asc-csa.gc.ca/, Email: [email protected]
Share this article