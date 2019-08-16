Media Advisory - Five Homes for Families in Need of Emergency or Transitional Housing Open in Regina Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Aug 16, 2019, 15:03 ET

REGINA, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Warren Steinley, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Regina Walsh Acres, on behalf of the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), a representative of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Maynard Sonntag, General Manager of Silver Sage Holdings Ltd., will officially open a new affordable rental housing project for families with complex needs in Regina.

Date:     

August 19, 2019


Time:     

10:30 a.m.


Place:     

 

 

Gathering Place
4001 3rd Avenue
Regina, Saskatchewan 

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604-787-1787, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Leya Moore, Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, leya.moore@gov.sk.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Five Homes for Families in Need of Emergency or Transitional Housing Open in Regina

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Aug 16, 2019, 15:03 ET