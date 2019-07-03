Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Government of British Columbia to provide further updates on the Fraser River Canyon Rock Slide Français
Jul 03, 2019, 11:45 ET
VANCOUVER, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Officials from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Province of British Columbia as well as a representative from the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance will to provide further updates and answer questions regarding a significant rock slide that occurred upstream of a narrow portion of the Fraser River near Big Bar. The obstruction raises concerns about whether salmon migrating upstream can reach their spawning grounds.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
|
Time:
|
4:00 pm (Pacific)
|
Call-in information:
|
1 866 206-0153
|
Passcode:
|
3026946#
Stay connected
- Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
- Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
- Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region
For further information: Marie-Pascale Des Rosiers, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Tel: 613-314-4591, Marie-Pascale.DesRosiers@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Pacific Region Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604-666-1746, Media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
Share this article