Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Government of British Columbia to provide further updates on the Fraser River Canyon Rock Slide

VANCOUVER, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Officials from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Province of British Columbia as well as a representative from the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance will to provide further updates and answer questions regarding a significant rock slide that occurred upstream of a narrow portion of the Fraser River near Big Bar. The obstruction raises concerns about whether salmon migrating upstream can reach their spawning grounds.

Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Time: 4:00 pm (Pacific) Call-in information: 1 866 206-0153 Passcode: 3026946#

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Marie-Pascale Des Rosiers, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Tel: 613-314-4591, Marie-Pascale.DesRosiers@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Pacific Region Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604-666-1746, Media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

