Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Government of British Columbia to provide further updates on the Fraser River Canyon Rock Slide Français

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Jul 03, 2019, 11:45 ET

VANCOUVER, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Officials from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Province of British Columbia as well as a representative from the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance will to provide further updates and answer questions regarding a significant rock slide that occurred upstream of a narrow portion of the Fraser River near Big Bar.  The obstruction raises concerns about whether salmon migrating upstream can reach their spawning grounds.

Date:

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Time:

4:00 pm (Pacific)

Call-in information:

1 866 206-0153

Passcode:

3026946#

Stay connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Marie-Pascale Des Rosiers, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Tel: 613-314-4591, Marie-Pascale.DesRosiers@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Pacific Region Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604-666-1746, Media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

You just read:

Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Government of British Columbia to provide further updates on the Fraser River Canyon Rock Slide

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Jul 03, 2019, 11:45 ET