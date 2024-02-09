MEDIA ADVISORY - Federal Ministers and representatives of national Indigenous organizations to speak with media on Supreme Court of Canada decision related to Indigenous child and family services law

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and representatives of national Indigenous organizations will hold a media availability further to the Supreme Court of Canada's decision regarding the constitutional validity of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024

Time: 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Where:
Parliament of Canada, West Block
2nd Floor Foyer
111 Wellington Street
Ottawa ON  K1A 0A6

Media participation:

Participation in this press conference is for accredited members of the Press Gallery. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

