MEDIA ADVISORY - Federal Ministers and representatives of national Indigenous organizations to speak with media on Supreme Court of Canada decision related to Indigenous child and family services law

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and representatives of national Indigenous organizations will hold a media availability further to the Supreme Court of Canada's decision regarding the constitutional validity of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024

Time: 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Where:

Parliament of Canada, West Block

2nd Floor Foyer

111 Wellington Street

Ottawa ON K1A 0A6

Media participation:

Participation in this press conference is for accredited members of the Press Gallery. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Reem Sheet, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations, [email protected]; Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, [email protected]