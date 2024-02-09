MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN ABBOTSFORD

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Abbotsford.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Member of Parliament for Vancouver South – on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – and Ross Siemens, Mayor of the City of Abbotsford.

Date: February 12, 2024 Time: 1:00 pm PT Location: 3070 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford BC V2T 5S9

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]