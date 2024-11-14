MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL AND PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENTS TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN TORONTO

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Nov 14, 2024, 14:09 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join:

  • Julie Dabrusin, Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
  • Vijay Thanigasalam, Ontario Associate Minister of Housing
  • Olivia Chow, Mayor of the City of Toronto
  • Paula Fletcher, Councillor of Toronto-Danforth
  • Steve Teekens , Executive director of Na-Me-Res, and,
  • Lorna Lawrence, Executive Director of Miziwe Biik Development Corporation.

 

 

Date:

 

 

November 15, 2024

 

Time:

 

10:00 am ET

 

Location:

230 Coxwell Avenue,
Toronto, Ontario,
M4L 3B2


*All attendees are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet, and steel-toe boots

 

