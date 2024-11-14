MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL AND PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENTS TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN TORONTO
News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Nov 14, 2024, 14:09 ET
Nov 14, 2024, 14:09 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join:
|
Date:
|
November 15, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:00 am ET
|
Location:
|
230 Coxwell Avenue,
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article