MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL AND PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENTS TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN TORONTO

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join:

Julie Dabrusin , Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

, Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Vijay Thanigasalam , Ontario Associate Minister of Housing

, Ontario Associate Minister of Housing Olivia Chow , Mayor of the City of Toronto

, Mayor of the Paula Fletcher , Councillor of Toronto -Danforth

, Councillor of -Danforth Steve Teekens , Executive director of Na-Me-Res, and,

, Executive director of Na-Me-Res, and, Lorna Lawrence , Executive Director of Miziwe Biik Development Corporation.

Date: November 15, 2024 Time: 10:00 am ET Location: 230 Coxwell Avenue,

Toronto, Ontario,

M4L 3B2

*All attendees are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet, and steel-toe boots

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]