Media Advisory - Election 2019: Health workers to pitch new primary care initiative to improve access to care

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, the Canadian Association of Social Workers (CASW), the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) and the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) will join forces in Vancouver to ask federal political parties to commit to primary care. The pitch for an initiative to better support primary care will highlight the challenges for patients to access primary care services and the persistent shortages of health care workers across the country.

WHEN: Thursday, October 3 at 10:00-10:30am PT



WHERE: Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Hotel - Ambleside Room (4th floor)

1128 W Hastings Street (Vancouver, BC)





Live stream link: https://casts.streamme.ca/cma10319



WHAT: New primary care initiative WHO: Canadian Association of Social Workers (CASW)

Canadian Medical Association (CMA)

Canadian Nurses Association (CNA)

College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC)

