OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada will hold virtual technical briefings on changing ocean conditions and impacts on Estuary and Gulf of St. Lawrence Shrimp.

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Location: Virtual (ZOOM)

ENGLISH SESSION (local time)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 11:00 a.m. Atlantic: 10:30 a.m. Quebec: 9:30 a.m.

FRENCH SESSION (local time):

Newfoundland and Labrador: 12:00 p.m. Atlantic: 11:30 a.m. Quebec: 10:30 a.m.

Registration: Media planning to attend are asked to contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada Media Relations by emailing [email protected] prior to the event.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Contacts: Jérémy Collard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]