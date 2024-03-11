Media Advisory - DFO shares information on changing ocean conditions and impacts on Estuary and Gulf of St. Lawrence Shrimp Français
OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada will hold virtual technical briefings on changing ocean conditions and impacts on Estuary and Gulf of St. Lawrence Shrimp.
Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Location: Virtual (ZOOM)
ENGLISH SESSION (local time)
|
Newfoundland and Labrador:
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Atlantic:
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Quebec:
|
9:30 a.m.
FRENCH SESSION (local time):
|
Newfoundland and Labrador:
|
12:00 p.m.
|
Atlantic:
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Quebec:
|
10:30 a.m.
Registration: Media planning to attend are asked to contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada Media Relations by emailing [email protected] prior to the event.
