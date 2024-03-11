Media Advisory - DFO shares information on changing ocean conditions and impacts on Estuary and Gulf of St. Lawrence Shrimp Français

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Mar 11, 2024, 16:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada will hold virtual technical briefings on changing ocean conditions and impacts on Estuary and Gulf of St. Lawrence Shrimp.

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Location: Virtual (ZOOM)

ENGLISH SESSION (local time)

Newfoundland and Labrador:

11:00 a.m.

Atlantic:

10:30 a.m.

Quebec:

9:30 a.m.

FRENCH SESSION (local time): 

Newfoundland and Labrador:

12:00 p.m.

Atlantic:

11:30 a.m.

Quebec:

10:30 a.m.

Registration: Media planning to attend are asked to contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada Media Relations by emailing [email protected] prior to the event.

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Contacts: Jérémy Collard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada