Media Advisory - David Saint-Jacques' first press conference since his return to Earth

Jun 27, 2019, 12:03 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 28, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut David Saint-Jacques will answer questions from the media during a virtual conference, from Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas. He will be accompanied by Dr. Raffi Kuyumjian, CSA flight surgeon and Natalie Hirsch, CSA exercise and nutrition specialist.
Media representatives are invited to the Canadian Space Agency to participate in this conference. Those unable to attend will be able to watch it live (or recorded) on the CSA's YouTube channel.
Date:
June 28, 2019
Time:
2:15 p.m. ET
What:
David Saint-Jacques' first press conference since his return to Earth
Who:
David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut
Where:
John H. Chapman Space Centre
About the mission
Highlights of David Saint-Jacques' mission
