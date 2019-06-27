Media Advisory - David Saint-Jacques' first press conference since his return to Earth

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 28, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut David Saint-Jacques will answer questions from the media during a virtual conference, from Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas. He will be accompanied by Dr. Raffi Kuyumjian, CSA flight surgeon and Natalie Hirsch, CSA exercise and nutrition specialist.

Media representatives are invited to the Canadian Space Agency to participate in this conference. Those unable to attend will be able to watch it live (or recorded) on the CSA's YouTube channel.

Date: June 28, 2019



Time: 2:15 p.m. ET



What: David Saint-Jacques' first press conference since his return to Earth



Who: David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut

Raffi Kuyumjian, CSA flight surgeon

Natalie Hirsch, CSA exercise and nutrition specialist



Where: John H. Chapman Space Centre

6767 Route de l'Aeroport

Saint-Hubert, Quebec

J3Y 8Y9

About the mission

Highlights of David Saint-Jacques' mission

Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca

Related Links

www.asc-csa.gc.ca

