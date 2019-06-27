Media Advisory - David Saint-Jacques' first press conference since his return to Earth Français

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 28, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut David Saint-Jacques will answer questions from the media during a virtual conference, from Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas. He will be accompanied by Dr. Raffi Kuyumjian, CSA flight surgeon and Natalie Hirsch, CSA exercise and nutrition specialist.

Media representatives are invited to the Canadian Space Agency to participate in this conference. Those unable to attend will be able to watch it live (or recorded) on the CSA's YouTube channel.

Date:

June 28, 2019


Time:

2:15 p.m. ET


What:

David Saint-Jacques' first press conference since his return to Earth


Who:

David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut
Raffi Kuyumjian, CSA flight surgeon
Natalie Hirsch, CSA exercise and nutrition specialist


Where:

John H. Chapman Space Centre
6767 Route de l'Aeroport
Saint-Hubert, Quebec
J3Y 8Y9

About the mission
Highlights of David Saint-Jacques' mission 

Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca
For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca

