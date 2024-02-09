Media advisory - CRTC TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON INTERNET SERVICES COMPETITION
Feb 09, 2024, 11:11 ET
OTTAWA, ON AND GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Internet services competition from Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16, 2024.
Date:
Monday, February 12, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM (EST)
Location:
Streamed online: CRTC website.
In person: Conference Centre, 140 Promenade du Portage, Gatineau, Quebec
Notes for media:
If you are interested in following the hearing and obtaining tabled documents, follow us @CRTCHearings.
Reference documents:
Agenda, hearing 12 February 2024 | CRTC
Telecom Notice of Consultation CRTC 2023-56 | CRTC
