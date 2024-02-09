Media advisory - CRTC TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON INTERNET SERVICES COMPETITION

OTTAWA, ON AND GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Internet services competition from Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16, 2024.

Date:

Monday, February 12, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM (EST)

Location:

Streamed online: CRTC website.

In person: Conference Centre, 140 Promenade du Portage, Gatineau, Quebec

Notes for media:

If you are interested in following the hearing and obtaining tabled documents, follow us @CRTCHearings.

Reference documents:

Agenda, hearing 12 February 2024 | CRTC

Telecom Notice of Consultation CRTC 2023-56 | CRTC

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations: Tel: 819-997-9403, [email protected]