Media Advisory - CRTC to Hold a Hearing in Gatineau, Quebec

OTTAWA and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will hold a public hearing in Gatineau, Quebec from Tuesday, November 5 to Wednesday November 6, 2019.

During the first day of this hearing, the CRTC will examine Allarco Entertainment's application to renew the licence of Super Channel. On the second day of the hearing the CRTC will focus on four British Columbia radio stations whose licences are up for renewal.

If you plan on attending the hearing or would like additional information, please contact the CRTC's Media Relations team at 819-997-9403 or by email.

A live audio feed of the hearing will also be available on the CRTC website.

