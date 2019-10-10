Media Advisory - COBS Bread donates $100,000 to Centennial College in support of baking education

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - COBS Bread is supporting baking programming and scholarships with a monetary pledge of $100,000 benefiting Centennial College's School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts.

The donation will be recognized with a room dedication plaque and signage that designates the college's Baking Lab located on the ground level of the college's Residence and Culinary Arts Centre in the name of COBS Bread. The Vancouver-based bakery first opened in 2003 and in Toronto in 2006. Today it operates 120 bakeries across the country.

"The COBS Bread Baking Lab is the flagship of our awesome partnership, which also includes a scholarship and a work placement program," says Karen Frost-Spokes, Regional Director of COBS Bread. "We are so proud to work with Centennial College in supporting and developing students who are passionate bakers that want to be the best in their field."

Members of the media are cordially invited to witness the unveiling of COBS Bread Baking Lab dedication plaque and to speak with the participants.

Photo Opportunity





Date: Thursday, October 17 Time: 11:30 am to noon Who: Karen Frost-Spokes, Regional Director, COBS Bread

Joe Baker, Dean, School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts Location: Centennial College Residence and Culinary Arts Centre,

937 Progress Avenue, Scarborough, ON

