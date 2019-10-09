Media Advisory - Coast Mountain Bus Company workers conduct strike vote

VANCOUVER, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor Coast Mountain Bus Company members will conduct a strike vote on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

"This strike vote takes place following months of negotiations with Coast Mountain," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "This is an opportunity for our members to voice their concerns and vote ahead of the resumption of negotiations with the company on October 15."

WHAT: Coast Mountain Bus Company members to conduct strike vote

WHERE: Aria Banquet Hall, 12350 Pattullo Pl, Surrey, BC

WHEN: Thursday October 10, 2019 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle available for interviews on site after 12:00 p.m.

Unifor represents more than 5,000 workers at Coast Mountain Bus Company, with Unifor Local 111 representing transit operators in conventional and community shuttle and Unifor Local 2200 representing maintenance and Seabus workers.

If the majority of members vote in favour under the BC Labour Relations Code a strike mandate would be in effect for 90 days. Should it be required, the union will provide a 72-hour notice of strike action.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at kathleen.okeefe@unifor.org or 416-896-3303 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

