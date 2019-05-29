Media Advisory: CMHC to release regional Seniors' Housing reports Français
May 29, 2019, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its latest regional Seniors' Housing Reports.
The reports will be available on May 31, 2019 here at 8:15 a.m. Eastern.
The reports give descriptions and analysis of seniors' housing markets in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec and Atlantic Canada.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Media Relations, (416) 218-3320, aritacco@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
