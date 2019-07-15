Media Advisory - CMHC to release its first Residential Mortgage Industry Report

OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its very first Residential Mortgage Industry Report on July 16, 2019, at 10 AM ET.

This new report provides insight into the evolving mortgage industry landscape and recent mortgage market trends in Canada, including information on alternative lenders in the market and the role they play in the financial system.

The report will be available here and a news release will be available in our newsroom as well as on the wire.

The data and insights for this inaugural report were gathered as part of CMHC's housing finance data gaps initiatives, which increase the availability of data and analysis to support evidence-based policy and business decisions in the industry.

