Media Advisory - Chief Commissioner of Human Rights Commission to visit greater Abitibi-Témiscamingue region

OTTAWA, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, Marie-Claude Landry, will visit Algonquin communities in the greater Abitibi-Témiscamingue region from September 23 to 27, 2019, to discuss human rights issues affecting Indigenous communities.

The Chief Commissioner will also participate in at the Conference of l'Association des avocats et avocates de province taking place in Rouyn-Noranda this year. She will be accompanied by Mr. Philippe André Tessier, President of the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse du Québec.

This visit is an opportunity to learn more about the current challenges facing these communities, as well as to see the positive work that many organizations and individuals in the communities are doing to advance human rights. During this visit, the Chief Commissioner will also have the opportunity to meet with LGBTQ2S and disability organizations.

