OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - On the occasion of National Indigenous Peoples Day, marked on June 21, 2025, Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, Interim Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, issues the following statement:

Tomorrow, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we join people across the country in celebrating the distinct cultures, histories, and enduring achievements of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

Since time immemorial, Indigenous communities have been the stewards of these lands and waters. Together, they have helped shape the culture, traditions and inherent values of what is now known as Canada.

These are rich histories to celebrate. But there has been much to overcome. The legacy of colonialism — including the impacts of residential schools, the Indian Act, the separation of families, the unmarked graves of children, the displacement of communities — has led to generational trauma and bears heavily on the present.

We must be mindful of these realities. Indigenous peoples in Canada continue to face systemic discrimination and the denial of their human rights. Among them: the right to self-determination, to safe drinking water, to safe housing, to the preservation of language, and to live free from violence and injustice. Working towards reconciliation means more must be done to ensure that all Indigenous peoples can live in full realization of their human rights.

This is a collective responsibility. It belongs to all of us because this history belongs to all of us.

Together, we must recognize intersecting identities and amplify the many diverse First Nations, Inuit and Métis voices by including women and girls, men, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, Elders, youth, and people with disabilities. We must support distinctions-based, Indigenous-led solutions. And we must keep challenging colonial-based systems that continue to do harm.

At the same time, we must remember to keep celebrating Indigenous contributions, which are among Canada's greatest strengths. They encompass artistry, leadership, learning, family, community, environmentalism, and all the other everyday contributions of Indigenous peoples in Canada. Let's ensure all forms of Indigenous excellence are celebrated and free to flourish.

Helpful links

• Get involved

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Human Rights Commission on social media.

SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

Media Contacts: Media Relations: 613-943-9118, [email protected]