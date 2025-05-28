OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the 2025 Speech from the Throne, Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, Interim Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney along with all members of Canada's new Parliament and issues the following statement:

Now is an opportunity for the country to remain true to Canadian values, to look at what unites us, and to put in place bold policies that strengthen our country.

Canadians care about human rights—86% agree that human rights have a social and democratic benefit. Our commitment to human rights – to equality, dignity and respect for all – is what makes us who we are. It is a Canadian value, and a defining part of our shared identity.

Today, Canada faces significant and complex challenges. This government has committed to addressing the rising cost of living and the urgent need for adequate housing, to championing the safe integration of artificial intelligence into society, and to standing firm in protecting of our sovereignty.

We believe that meaningful, sustainable solutions to these challenges must be rooted in a steadfast commitment to human rights. Whether we are growing our economy, making housing more affordable, addressing systemic racism and the rise in hate, creating a barrier-free Canada, upholding Canada's diversity and serving the most vulnerable, or ensuring that every person has the opportunity to live free from discrimination, Canadians are looking for leadership that reflects their values and aspirations.

As we chart the course ahead, we must lead with the values of equality, dignity, and respect for all. This means advancing accessibility for people with disabilities, closing persistent pay gaps through pay equity, and removing systemic barriers so that everyone can fully participate in society.

Building a strong Canada will take all of us. Making sure everyone is included and can participate will only make us stronger.

