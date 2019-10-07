Media Advisory - Centennial College to host Toronto-Danforth all-candidates debate on October 10

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, October 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Centennial College's School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design will host a federal election debate for local candidates in Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth.

Election debates play a vital role because they allow members of the community, as well as students and faculty, to engage with local candidates, ask questions and understand their positions.

Toronto-Danforth candidates who have confirmed attendance include:

Students at Centennial's Story Arts Centre taking public relations, journalism, broadcasting, and communications and media fundamentals have worked hard over the past few weeks to put the event together and organize how it will be promoted, broadcast and reported – a true exercise in collaborative, experiential learning. Journalism students will live blog the event and release a series of topical video stories afterwards that can be shared on social media.

Following the debate, media will have an opportunity to interview the candidates, as well as the students who have worked on this community initiative.

Photo Opportunity

Date: Thursday, October 10 Time: Opening remarks at 6:30 pm; debate wraps at 8:30 pm Location: Story Arts Centre, Centennial College

951 Carlaw Ave., Toronto ON Map

For further information: Media contact: Andrew Rudyk, arudyk1@my.centennialcollege.ca; Donna Lindell, Program Coordinator and Professor, 416-289-5000, ext. 8738.

