Media Advisory - Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk to visit Ottawa and several cities in Quebec

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - From June 11 to 16, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Joshua Kutryk will go to Ottawa and several cities in Quebec to talk about the Starliner-1 mission, space exploration and his career as an astronaut.

He will talk to groups of students, give presentations to the public, and give media interviews.

Here are the events that media can attend.

Thursday, June 13, 2024 When What Where 10:30 a.m. ET Assembly with around 800 students from St. John's School in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu 380 Saint Michel Street Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3B 1T4 Friday, June 14, 2024 4:30 p.m. ET Lévisium 2024 science festival Presentation to about 400 people (French only) Quai Paquet 6075 Saint Laurent Street Lévis, QC G6V 3P5 Saturday, June 15, 2024 7:30 a.m. ET Grand défi Pierre-Lavoie * Campus of Université Laval 2325 De l'Université Street Quebec City, QC G1V 0A6 (TBC) Sunday, June 16, 2024 10:00 a.m. ET AstroFest 2024 Interactive quiz with about 200 people in the Milky Way Theatre (French only) Planétarium de Montréal 4801 Pierre de Coubertin Avenue Montreal, QC H1V 3V4

Journalists who wish to attend one of these events or to request an interview with CSA astronaut Joshua Kutryk are asked to contact the Media Relations Office.

*Media who wish to attend the start of the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie will need accreditation. Please contact Maude Lapointe, head of public relations for the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie, at 438-390-6669.

