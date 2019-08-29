Media Advisory - Canadian Cancer Society Releases Canadian Cancer Statistics 2019 on Wednesday, September 4 Français

What

Canadian Cancer Statistics 2019 will be released by the Canadian
Cancer Society.
 

The report is produced through a partnership with the Canadian
Cancer Society, the Public Health Agency of Canada and Statistics
Canada, in collaboration with provincial/territorial cancer registries.

When

Wednesday, September 4, 3:01 a.m. EDT

 

Why

The report provides updated estimates of new cancer cases,
cancer deaths and cancer survival by sex, age, geography and
over time.

 

How

Canada Newswire: The media materials will be issued via CNW
on September 4, 3:01 a.m. EDT.

Website: The media materials as well as Canadian Cancer
Statistics 2019 will be posted on the Canadian Cancer Society's
website (www.cancer.ca/statistics) on Wednesday, September 4,
3:01 a.m. EDT.

Spokespeople: Canadian Cancer Society spokespeople and
funded researchers, along with people affected by cancer, will be
available for interviews.

National media
contact

Catherine Kong
Communications Coordinator
Canadian Cancer Society

416-934-5366

Catherine.kong@cancer.ca

Catherine Kong, Communications Coordinator, Canadian Cancer Society, 416-934-5366, Catherine.kong@cancer.ca

