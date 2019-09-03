Media Advisory - Canadian Bankers Association President and CEO to participate at the Toronto Global Forum

The CBA is also the Forum's 2019 Financial Literacy Partner and will host a concurrent panel on financial literacy and its link to overall wellness. Advancing financial literacy is an important priority for the CBA. It has provided financial literacy programs and information for decades, perhaps most notably through our two free, non-commercial financial literacy programs, Your Money Students and Your Money Seniors.

DATE: Wednesday, September 4, 2019



TIME: 10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m



TOPIC: "The Workplace of the Future"

The workplace is being redefined in many ways: technology is transforming the way companies operate and grow as well as how employees work; at the same time recruitment methods evolve and actors in the industry need to adapt to the standards of a new generation of workers



SPEAKERS: Neil Parmenter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Bankers Association

Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zip Recruiter

Melissa Dickerson, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director, Operations, Genstar Andrada Paraschiv, Head of Hospitality, Beekeeper

Moderator : Yung Wu, Chief Executive Officer, MaRS



LOCATION: Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Ballroom

100 Front Street West

Toronto, Ontario

For more information, see the Toronto Global Forum program: link

