Media Advisory - Canadian Bankers Association President and CEO to participate at the Toronto Global Forum Français
Sep 03, 2019, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association (CBA), will tomorrow join a panel discussion on the workplace of the future at the Toronto Global Forum, hosted by the International Economic Forum of the Americas.
The CBA is also the Forum's 2019 Financial Literacy Partner and will host a concurrent panel on financial literacy and its link to overall wellness. Advancing financial literacy is an important priority for the CBA. It has provided financial literacy programs and information for decades, perhaps most notably through our two free, non-commercial financial literacy programs, Your Money Students and Your Money Seniors.
|
DATE:
|
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
|
TIME:
|
10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m
|
TOPIC:
|
"The Workplace of the Future"
|
SPEAKERS:
|
Neil Parmenter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Bankers Association
|
LOCATION:
|
Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Ballroom
About the Canadian Bankers Association
The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.
SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association
For further information: Mathieu Labrèche, Director, Media Strategy, Canadian Bankers Association, mlabreche@cba.ca, 416-362-6093 ext. 238
