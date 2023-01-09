MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada will make an announcement to advance work on the National Inquiry's Calls for Justice Français
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, will make an announcement following a national roundtable with federal, provincial, territorial and Indigenous representatives on missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people.
Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET)
