Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities tours Southern Ontario
Jul 05, 2019, 18:22 ET
OAKVILLE, ON, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne, tours Southern Ontario with officials to visit community infrastructure projects benefitting from Government of Canada funding.
Date: Monday, July 8, 2019
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Minister Champagne visits Maywood Park.
OPEN TO MEDIA
65 Bredin Parkway
Orangeville ON
2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Minister Champagne visits the Crosstown Trail.
OPEN TO MEDIA
River Oaks Community Centre
2400 Sixth Line
Oakville ON
The Minister will be riding Oakville Transit with other officials to the Oakville Transit Station, and media are welcome to attend.
3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Minister Champagne tours the Oakville Transit Facility.
OPEN TO MEDIA
430 Wyecroft Road
Oakville ON
