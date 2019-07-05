Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities tours Southern Ontario

OAKVILLE, ON, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne, tours Southern Ontario with officials to visit community infrastructure projects benefitting from Government of Canada funding.

Date: Monday, July 8, 2019

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Minister Champagne visits Maywood Park.

OPEN TO MEDIA

65 Bredin Parkway

Orangeville ON

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Minister Champagne visits the Crosstown Trail.

OPEN TO MEDIA

River Oaks Community Centre

2400 Sixth Line

Oakville ON

The Minister will be riding Oakville Transit with other officials to the Oakville Transit Station, and media are welcome to attend.

3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Minister Champagne tours the Oakville Transit Facility.

OPEN TO MEDIA

430 Wyecroft Road

Oakville ON

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: or to arrange an interview with the Minister, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

