LONGUEUIL, QC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 6, Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), will be at the John H. Chapman Space Centre to discuss the cooperation between ESA and Canada.

Journalists are invited to join Dr. Aschbacher; Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne, who will be representing the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA); and Lisa Campbell, President of the CSA. After remarks, the mid-term review joint statement will be signed and a question period will be held.

Media must present a piece of photo ID at the gate and then report to the reception desk.

Virtual participation

Media who would like to attend virtually are asked to write to the CSA's Media Relations Office in order to obtain the Teams link.

Date: June 6, 2025 Time: 10:00 am ET What: Canada–European Space Agency Cooperation Agreement Who: Sherry Romanado, MP for Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne

Josef Aschbacher, Director General of ESA

Lisa Campbell, President of the CSA Where: John H. Chapman Space Centre

6767 Route de l'Aéroport

Longueuil, Quebec J3Y 8Y9

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]