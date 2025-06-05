News provided byCanadian Space Agency
Jun 05, 2025, 11:04 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 6, Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), will be at the John H. Chapman Space Centre to discuss the cooperation between ESA and Canada.
Journalists are invited to join Dr. Aschbacher; Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne, who will be representing the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA); and Lisa Campbell, President of the CSA. After remarks, the mid-term review joint statement will be signed and a question period will be held.
Media must present a piece of photo ID at the gate and then report to the reception desk.
Virtual participation
Media who would like to attend virtually are asked to write to the CSA's Media Relations Office in order to obtain the Teams link.
|
Date:
|
June 6, 2025
|
Time:
|
10:00 am ET
|
What:
|
Who:
|
Sherry Romanado, MP for Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne
|
Where:
|
John H. Chapman Space Centre
Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca
Follow us on social media!
SOURCE Canadian Space Agency
Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]
Share this article